Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 28, 2025 at 5:56 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Lisa Murkowski
U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Vice Chair Sen. Lisa Murkowski. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans react to a broad federal funding freeze from the Trump administration. Plus, an executive order opens up 28 million acres of protected wilderness for resource development. Plus, the Alaska Board of Education releases a statewide policy that would prohibit cell phones in classrooms.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Rockey and Lori Townsend in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Ben Townsend in Nome
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes