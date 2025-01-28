Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans react to a broad federal funding freeze from the Trump administration. Plus, an executive order opens up 28 million acres of protected wilderness for resource development. Plus, the Alaska Board of Education releases a statewide policy that would prohibit cell phones in classrooms.
Reports tonight from:
Tim Rockey and Lori Townsend in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Ben Townsend in Nome
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.