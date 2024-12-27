Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 27, 2024

By Wesley Early
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:44 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Liz Ruskin
/
Alaska Public Media
Rep. Mary Peltola and Chief of Staff Anton McParland spent her last days in office without an actual office at the Capitol. They sat for an interview at a consultant's office on Dec. 4, 2024.

Mary Peltola reflects on her tenure as Alaska's sole member of the U.S. House. Plus, a year after a Mt. Edgecumbe student's death, his family struggles to recover his belongings. And, a rogue sparrow draws excitement and concern in Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.,

Katherine Rose in Sitka,

Chris Klint in Anchorage,

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue,

Melinda Munson in Skagway

Clarise Larson in Juneau,

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
See stories by Wesley Early
Latest Episodes