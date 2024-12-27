Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 27, 2024

Mary Peltola reflects on her tenure as Alaska's sole member of the U.S. House. Plus, a year after a Mt. Edgecumbe student's death, his family struggles to recover his belongings. And, a rogue sparrow draws excitement and concern in Fairbanks.

