Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

By Tim Rockey
Published December 19, 2024 at 10:28 AM AKST
A girl in a winter jacket displays her petition.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Cassia Chico displays signatures she received from classmates to save Baxter Elementary, in Anchorage on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A federal judge finds police liable in an Anchorage man's 2018 death. Plus, evicted RV park residents in Soldotna pick up the pieces during a severe housing shortage. And, Wrangell residents decorate trees to raise money for elderly people in hospice care.

Reports tonight:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
