Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

A federal judge finds police liable in an Anchorage man's 2018 death. Plus, evicted RV park residents in Soldotna pick up the pieces during a severe housing shortage. And, Wrangell residents decorate trees to raise money for elderly people in hospice care.

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.