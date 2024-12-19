Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A federal judge finds police liable in an Anchorage man's 2018 death. Plus, evicted RV park residents in Soldotna pick up the pieces during a severe housing shortage. And, Wrangell residents decorate trees to raise money for elderly people in hospice care.
Reports tonight:
Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.