Pageant offers Anchorage's Pacific Islanders a place to heal after police shooting

As excitement and anticipation grew for the first-ever Miss Alaska Pacific Island pageant this month, Anchorage’s Polynesian community was hit with tragedy: a 16-year-old Samoan girl was fatally shot by police on Aug. 13.

The death of Easter Leafa is still under investigation. Police s ayshe walked toward officers with a knife in her family's apartment when police fatally shot her.

Many of the pageant organizers had to set aside their plans to support those devastated by the shooting. But after a week of mourning, they said the pageant seemed to be just what Anchorage’s Pacific Islander community needed.

A crowd of about 500 people filled the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on Aug. 17, to embrace their culture and each other.

The gathering began with a moment of silence to acknowledge Leafa’s death: a signal that this was not only a pageant, but also a time for Anchorage’s Pacific Islanders to rededicate themselves to building a brighter future for the next generation.

It was as if the best of Polynesian culture was center stage. Along with community dance groups, each contestant had to perform traditional dances and demonstrate their cultural knowledge and public speaking skills. They even had to sing. The pageant also showcased Polynesian design and fabrics. From evening gowns to regalia to beach wear, there were numerous wardrobe changes throughout the evening.

So much was expected. Maybe that’s why there were only two contestants – Antonia Pereira, a University of Alaska Anchorage science and nursing student, and Jency Malena Mesik, a 19-year-old who is finishing her senior year of high school at the Raven Homeschool.

“I love our Samoan culture and our Samoan people, because they are so supportive,” Pereira said. “We were only two contestants. Did you see how loud the crowd was?”

The crowd cheered and clapped with wild abandon and didn’t let up for the whole evening.

During the traditional dancing portion of the competition, Pereira seemed to enjoy watching the performance of her sole competitor, Mesik, who ultimately took the crown, which came with a $2,500 scholarship. As the runner-up, Pereira received a $1,500 scholarship.

Mesik plans to use her scholarship to pursue a career in business, and part of that dream is to help others.

“I was brought up from a very humble beginning, so I understand many of our different youths that have come from hard backgrounds,” Mesik said. “I want to use this platform to be the voice for them, who are in those struggles, and hopefully change the world’s perspective on Pacific Islanders.”

After Mesik was crowned, a crowd moved onto the stage to dance and offer hugs. In a show of support, they also tossed out a flurry of dollar bills that rained down upon them. There were some fives, tens and twenties in the mix.

Lucy Hansen, head of the Polynesian Association of Alaska, said the tradition of throwing money is called taualuga, in the Samoan language. She said it’s a way to acknowledge skill or status, or to celebrate success.

Hansen acknowledged that it was a hard week for the Samoan community, but the gathering brought comfort and hope. She said it was also a way to emphasize the importance of education and cultural values. She praised Mesik and Pereira for being the first to compete and hopes their success will draw more competitors next year.

Hansen said she also hopes some of the money raised for the pageant can be used to send Mesik to the international Miss Pacific Island competition.