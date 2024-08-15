Jack Darrell
PeaceHealth Ketchikan is now paying the emergency physicians, but it's unclear whether they’ll be made whole for the lost wages.
Last summer, managers hired a dog named Barley to sniff out an important source of data on Prince of Wales Island wolves: their poop.
Sunday's slide came a month and a half after a slide near downtown Ketchikan killed one person and destroyed multiple homes.
Police say an officer first shot a cub with a beanbag round early Thursday, then shot and killed a sow when it became aggressive.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski told officials last week that she would work to secure federal dollars for rebuilding efforts after the fatal slide.
Teams of scientists, engineers and meteorologists were assessing the slide site's steep hillside Tuesday in Ketchikan.
Marty Gillet was in his home in the White Cliff neighborhood when he said he heard something that sounded like a freight train.
The landslide tore down a steep slope in the Southeast community after a heavy rain.
U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Mary Peltola expressed concern over Canadian mining impacts on U.S. communities.
According to a former patient's class-action lawsuit, Akeela waited over a year before informing patients of the breach in July.