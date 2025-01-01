Joel Rose
Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from the crashes of two 737 Max jets in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.
An unconventional design known as the diverging diamond interchange can be both safer and more efficient than conventional left turn lanes.
Prosecutors told a judge Boeing had broken its three years of probation after the crashes, which ended days after January's 737 Max door-plug blowout.
The new Biden administration rules are meant to crack down on airlines that charge passengers steep fees to check bags and change flights.
Federal regulators are increasing the amount of required rest between shifts for air traffic controllers, amid rising concerns about aviation safety.
An engineer who accused the company of taking production "shortcuts" has joined a growing list of whistleblowers who say they faced retaliation.
NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy told senators that Boeing has not revealed who was responsible for failing to reattach the door plug properly.
The FAA says Boeing has 90 days to come up with a plan to fix quality control issues. Critics say they go far beyond 737 Max door plugs.
According to preliminary NTSB findings, four key bolts were "missing" when a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 in midair last month.
Boeing's CEO said the company is focused on improving production after a fuselage panel blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 jet in midair.