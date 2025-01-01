Ayana Archie
The 2023 winner beat Chunk, whose attack on her cubs postponed this year's Katmai National Park and Preserve contest.
Iranian state media reported Monday that no survivors had been found at the site of the crashed helicopter carrying Ebrahim Raisi.
Rescue efforts have turned to recovery after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, as the region braces for a long and costly reconstruction.
A part of a Baltimore bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning after a container ship crashed into it, sending people into the water.
Flight crew said Friday's Boeing 737 Max 9 flight was chaotic, "loud" and "very violent" after a paneled-over door flew off during a Portland departure.
Aurora activity will still be visible over Alaska Thursday, but won't be as visible in the Lower 48 according to the UAF Geophysical Institute.
Drone videos and photos allegedly show the group "aggressively pursuing, corralling, and harassing the pod" on Sunday, state officials say.
Alaska leads a WalletHub list of states with the nation's lowest overall tax burdens, at 5.05% of personal income.
Members of the military will now get 12 weeks of parental leave, doubling the previous amount, after a Department of Defense memo went into effect Wednesday.
A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon falls completely in the Earth’s shadow.