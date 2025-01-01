Russell Lewis
-
Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from the crashes of two 737 Max jets in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.
-
After several difficult months, Boeing announced its embattled chief executive will step down at the end of this year.
-
The findings singled out both Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems in the wake of an in-flight door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 jet.
-
The Horizon Air flight's crew said Joseph Emerson gave "zero indication of anything wrong" before reaching for the controls Sunday.