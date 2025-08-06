Increased bear activity closes several East Anchorage trails

Several East Anchorage trails are indefinitely closed due to increased bear activity, officials announced Tuesday.

The closures impact about 2.5 miles of popular biking, running and walking trails in Far North Bicentennial Park and the Campbell Tract, including the Rover’s Run, Viewpoint and Salmon Run trails.

Cory Stantorf, a biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said the decision came after trail users reported more run-ins with bears around Campbell Creek, though none resulted in injuries.

“Between the increase in salmon numbers, the increase in bear activities and, on top of that, we've had two bluff charges involving brown bears and trail users — it warranted that trail being closed for public safety,” he said.

Stantorf said it isn’t uncommon for bear activity to increase around salmon streams in late summer. But, this year, higher salmon numbers are generating more bear activity, and increasing the chance for negative encounters.

“In general, brown bears do defend food sources and cubs from people,” Stantorf said, “and that's where we start seeing the interactions, where brown bears make contact with people.”

Ellen Devine / Anchorage Parks and Recreation A trail map shows the closures in Far North Bicentennial Park and the Campbell Tract in Anchorage.

Ellen Devine, with Anchorage Parks and Recreation, said her department is working with area biologists and the Bureau of Land Management to ensure public safety on the trails.

“We urge the public to just respect the closures at this time,” Devine said. “While you're out recreating in Anchorage, just know that everywhere is bear country in Anchorage, so be sure to play it safe and review your bear safety guidelines.”

Devine said she’s not sure yet when the trails will reopen. In the meantime, she said, Anchorage residents should stay away from areas with salmon-bearing streams and practice bear safety, including traveling in groups, making noise and carrying a deterrent.