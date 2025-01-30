Andy Lusk
Although no clergy were present, about two dozen Unalaskans took part in a starring ceremony Jan. 7 under the direction of church reader and choir director Julia Dushkin.
Peltola stopped by Unalaska to hear more about the community’s unique concerns during her reelection bid.
Four crew members evacuated from the Pan Viva, now heading to Washington, are back aboard after it lost its port anchor Saturday.
Four crew members were evacuated rom the Panamanian cargo ship during a major weekend storm.
Regional airline Ravn Alaska announced recently it was stopping service to the Aleutian Islands. That means there are limited options for travel in the region.
Joshua Gould, 46, is charged with murder and arson in the February deaths of James and Kathryn Gould.
Niece Amy Carlough says James and Kathryn Gould, who were killed in the February fire, ran a general store in King Cove before their deaths.
Group prayer is integral to Muslim worship. Mostafa Hassan, originally from Cairo, restarted Unalaska's prayer group after moving to town.
Eryn Whitter's viral video opens with a dirty bald eagle, milling around by itself. Then she pans to another eagle. And another. And another. And another.
The Genius Star XI, which was hauling lithium ion batteries when a fire was reported aboard on Christmas Day, docked on Tuesday.