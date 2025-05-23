Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An audio postcard celebrating the work of Alaska's maritime professionals

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published May 23, 2025 at 9:26 AM AKDT
Charlie Gaspar, a former fisherman, now drives taxis in Unalaska.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Charlie Gaspar, a former fisherman, now drives taxis in Unalaska.

National Maritime Day was on Thursday. It's a small but important holiday recognizing the hard work that goes into a career at sea. Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.

KUCB's Andy Lusk linked up with some local maritime professionals to hear about their experiences in the industry. This audio postcard features some of those interviews.

Timothy Davis is a cook at the Norwegian Rat Saloon in Unalaska, and has experience cooking on boats.
1 of 5  — IMG_1869.JPG
Timothy Davis is a cook at the Norwegian Rat Saloon in Unalaska, and has experience cooking on boats.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
2 of 5  — IMG_1901.JPG
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
3 of 5  — IMG_1893.JPG
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
4 of 5  — IMG_1903.JPG
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
5 of 5  — IMG_1874.JPG
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
Andy Lusk / KUCB

Latest News
Andy Lusk
See stories by Andy Lusk