An audio postcard celebrating the work of Alaska's maritime professionals
National Maritime Day was on Thursday. It's a small but important holiday recognizing the hard work that goes into a career at sea. Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
KUCB's Andy Lusk linked up with some local maritime professionals to hear about their experiences in the industry. This audio postcard features some of those interviews.
1 of 5 — IMG_1869.JPG
Timothy Davis is a cook at the Norwegian Rat Saloon in Unalaska, and has experience cooking on boats.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
2 of 5 — IMG_1901.JPG
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
3 of 5 — IMG_1893.JPG
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
4 of 5 — IMG_1903.JPG
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
5 of 5 — IMG_1874.JPG
Alaska is home to thousands of mariners, including fishermen, navigators, maintenance specialists and law enforcement.
Andy Lusk / KUCB