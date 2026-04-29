Off-duty Anchorage police officer charged with DUI after allegedly driving patrol car while drunk

An Anchorage police officer has been charged with driving under the influence nearly two months after a fellow officer reported that he had driven his patrol vehicle while drunk.

Charles Bowser, 41, faces one misdemeanor criminal count after the March 9 incident, in which a test of his blood showed a level of alcohol more than three times the legal limit.

The investigation started when Bowser’s fellow police officer, who is also his neighbor, called a police sergeant to report that Bowser appeared to be intoxicated when he pulled his patrol vehicle into his driveway, according to a charging document. He was off duty at the time.

Other officers found Bowser slumped over on his front steps, according to the charges. Bowser told them he didn’t know how much he’d had to drink, but said that he had been drinking hard liquor. Bowser exhibited signs of a “high level of intoxication,” including bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, the charges say.

Medics took Bowser to a hospital. His blood alcohol level was 0.29, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.

According to the charges, the officers found an empty 99 Brand Party Pack in the vehicle that had contained 10 small bottles of 99 proof alcohol and an almost empty bottle of Fireball whisky.

The patrol car had a built-in video system that activates whenever the vehicle hits 80 mph, which Bowser allegedly reached multiple times. Officers reviewed the system and saw footage of Bowser swerving dangerously, running multiple stop signs, hitting snow banks and buying alcohol from a liquor store, the charges say.

Anchorage police officials say Bowser was on administrative leave as of Wednesday, pending an internal investigation. He’s been on the police force since 2014. They declined to comment further on the incident.

Bowser is scheduled to make an initial court appearance May 22.

Bowser is the second Anchorage police officer charged with DUI this year. Corey Adkins, 41, was charged in February in connection to a Jan. 31 incident where he allegedly drove his truck into a ditch near Chugiak.