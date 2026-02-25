Anchorage police sergeant charged with DUI after allegedly driving truck into ditch

An Anchorage police sergeant has been charged with driving under the influence after allegedly driving his truck into a ditch near Chugiak.

In a charging document filed this week, prosecutors allege that on Jan. 31, 41-year-old Corey Adkins drove his Dodge pickup truck into a ditch off the Glenn Highway near the North Peters Creek exit while off-duty. Officers responded to the incident at around 3 a.m. and found Adkins asleep at the wheel.

After several attempts, police were able to wake Adkins. Officers described Adkins as disoriented and smelled alcohol in his truck and on his breath. Police issued Adkins a field sobriety kit and he was arrested. His blood alcohol level was measured at .13, significantly above the legal limit.

Adkins has been charged with one count of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Prosecutors with the state Office of Special Prosecutions filed the charge on Monday, weeks after Adkins was arrested.

At the time of his arrest, police officials said he was placed on administrative leave. A police spokeswoman said by email Tuesday that Adkins remains an APD employee, though she wouldn’t comment on whether he was on paid or unpaid leave.