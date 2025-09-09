Man, woman found dead near Anchorage's Davis Park

Anchorage police say two people were found dead early Tuesday near a Mountain View park, in an area that has seen a contentious homeless camp cleared as well as two fatal shootings this year.

Police said in a statement that officers were dispatched to the Davis Park area at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, in response to a report of a man and a woman found dead outside.

“Upon arrival, officers made observations that have warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the deaths,” police said.

Police did not say in the statement whether foul play is believed to have been a factor. A police spokeswoman said she couldn’t immediately answer questions because the investigation was in its initial stages.

For years, the Davis Park area was home to the city’s largest homeless encampments. At one time, an estimated 100 to 200 people lived in the park or the nearby snow dump. The area also saw two fatal shootings earlier this year, one in February that killed Kikite Leu Fatu and one in April that killed Haily Ibarra . The city cleared the encampments in June.

On Tuesday, Phil Cannon, president of the Mountain View Community Council, said he visited the site where the bodies were found — the area used as a snow dump across the street from the park. He said he didn’t know anything else about the deaths, and he said officers declined to answer his questions.

He said, overall, since June, he has not seen campers return to the park, but people have started using it recreationally again , including for disc golf.

“The police have done a lot,” Cannon said. “I think they've just been very consistently going back and walking through the woods and kind of making sure that people aren't re-setting things back up.”

Some of the people displaced from the camp are still in Mountain View, Cannon said, at various sites including the nearby Lions Park. While some “shadier activities” still take place in the area, he said, he hadn’t heard of any taking place at Davis Park.

Police said there will continue to be an officer presence in the area as the investigation continues.