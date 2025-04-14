Anchorage police seek male suspect in woman’s fatal shooting at homeless camp

Anchorage police are still seeking a suspect in a woman’s fatal shooting Thursday at a homeless camp in Mountain View.

According to a police statement, officers responded at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting near Davis Park. Officers found Haily Ibarra, 31, with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital but later died.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said Monday that investigators found Ibarra at a homeless camp near a city snow dump in the area.

“They did find her inside of a tent, so we believe she was homeless at the time,” Barraza said.

Police questioned other occupants of the camp, Barraza said, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect in the shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information about Ibarra’s shooting or surveillance video from the scene call them at 311.