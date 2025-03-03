Anchorage police searching for Davis Park murder suspect

Anchorage police have named the suspect still at large in last week’s fatal shooting of a woman in a motorhome at a Mountain View park, in charges that claim the bullet wasn’t meant for her.

Court records show John Patea Jr., 26, charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and third-degree assault in the death of Kikite Leu Fatu, a 29-year-old whose family says she came to Alaska from Hawaii for a fresh start. Police spokesman Christopher Barraza confirmed Monday that Patea is being actively sought, and hasn’t yet been taken into custody.

According to charging documents, callers reported the shooting to police at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 24. Responding officers found Fatu with a gunshot wound to her chest. Medics took her to Providence Alaska Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness inside the motorhome told police Fatu was asleep on a couch when she was shot.

According to the charges, other witnesses at the scene said that a man, later identified as Patea, had assaulted two people near the motorhome before he opened fire. The witnesses told police Patea thought a woman was cheating on him. They said that he had assaulted another man and fired a round at the ground near him, in an encounter meant to scare her.

Soon afterward, the woman emerged from the motorhome.

“(Patea) grabbed her and began to choke her with his left hand,” police said in the charges. “He also screamed at her. (Patea) then had a gun in his right hand and pointed (it) towards (her) head. He then moved his aim of the gun away from her head and towards the (motorhome) and shot off a round.”

According to the charges, one witness said that round was the one that struck Fatu.

A relative of Fatu’s told police she took a call from Patea last Wednesday, two days after the shooting. She said he identified himself then spoke about the shooting.

“He kept apologizing and she asked for what and he was crying,” police said. “He said the bullet wasn’t for her, and then he hung up the phone.”

Barraza said police had attempted to arrest Patea in Mountain View on Thursday, but were unsuccessful. He said Patea is aware he is being sought, and has been seen wearing body armor.

Police are asking that anyone with information on Patea or his whereabouts call them at 311. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at Anchorage Crime Stoppers.

Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately said the woman allegedly assaulted by Patea emerged from a trailer, not the motorhome.