2 pedestrians struck and wounded by Anchorage drivers
Anchorage police say a pedestrian was struck and severely injured Monday at a busy Midtown intersection, just days after another was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the same area.
Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said Monday’s collision, at about 11:30 a.m., occurred at Benson Boulevard and C Street. Responding officers partially closed the intersection. The pedestrian was critically injured. Barraza said police were still gathering information on the incident.
The collision comes two days after police say a female pedestrian was struck a few blocks east along Benson, at its intersection with the Seward Highway. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision at about 3 a.m. Saturday and was taken to a local hospital, where Barraza said she was still being treated Monday.
Barraza said police were preparing a description of the vehicle that witnesses reported struck the victim, then fled the scene. The collision closed the Seward Highway’s northbound lanes for more than six hours Saturday.
So far this year, Anchorage drivers have fatally struck seven pedestrians. One of them, 53-year-old Evan Larson, Jr., was killed April 1 moments after a vehicle struck a dog at the same intersection as Saturday’s hit-and-run.