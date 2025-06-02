2 pedestrians struck and wounded by Anchorage drivers

Anchorage police say a pedestrian was struck and severely injured Monday at a busy Midtown intersection, just days after another was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the same area.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said Monday’s collision, at about 11:30 a.m., occurred at Benson Boulevard and C Street. Responding officers partially closed the intersection. The pedestrian was critically injured. Barraza said police were still gathering information on the incident.

The collision comes two days after police say a female pedestrian was struck a few blocks east along Benson, at its intersection with the Seward Highway. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision at about 3 a.m. Saturday and was taken to a local hospital, where Barraza said she was still being treated Monday.

Barraza said police were preparing a description of the vehicle that witnesses reported struck the victim, then fled the scene. The collision closed the Seward Highway’s northbound lanes for more than six hours Saturday.