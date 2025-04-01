Pedestrian and dog fatally struck at Midtown Anchorage intersection

A pedestrian and a dog were fatally struck Tuesday morning at a busy intersection in Midtown Anchorage, according to police.

Police responded to the intersection of the Seward Highway and Benson Boulevard around 6:20 a.m.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the adult male pedestrian was standing in the crosswalk, looking at a dog that had been hit, when he was struck by two vehicles traveling southbound with a green light," said a statement from police.

Police have not yet released the name of the man killed. He is the fifth pedestrian killed in Anchorage so far this year, and the second pedestrian killed in less than a week. Last year, 15 pedestrians were fatally struck by vehicles in the Anchorage area.

Police said a Ford F150 and a Chevrolet Silverado both hit the man on Tuesday. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the drivers of the trucks remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

The southbound lanes of the Seward Highway at Benson Boulevard are closed while police investigate.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said investigators don't know whether the dog struck belonged to the pedestrian. He said the collision was not connected to Election Day sign-wavers, who often gather at the Seward Highway's corners with Benson and nearby Northern Lights Boulevard.

Alaska Public Media's Matt Faubion contributed information to this story.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.