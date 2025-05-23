Anchorage pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision near Seward Highway

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and run driver in Anchorage early Friday at an intersection near the Seward Highway, according to police.

Police responded to Brayton Drive and Mockingbird Drive around 12:30 a.m.

“Initial indications are that two pedestrians were walking south on or along Brayton Drive near Mockingbird Drive when one adult male was struck by a vehicle heading northbound on Brayton,” said a statement from police.

The other pedestrian was uninjured, police said. Police have not yet released the name of the person killed.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, according to the statement, which didn’t provide a description of the vehicle.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident or surveillance footage to call Dispatch at 311.

Last year, 15 pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles in the Anchorage area. Friday’s collision marks the seventh such fatality of 2025.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.