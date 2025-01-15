2 men injured in back-to-back Anchorage police shootings face felony charges

Two men shot by Anchorage police last week in two separate instances each face felony charges, officials say. During a press conference Wednesday, APD Captain Amanda Fisher, who heads the department’s detective division, provided an update on both shootings.

On Jan. 7, 34-year-old Michael Krischuk was shot by an Anchorage officer after he robbed the Day Break Spa in Midtown, according to charging documents. Krischuk allegedly wrapped masking tape around a spa employee’s hands and mouth after she explained that he would have to pay for a massage up front, and then tried to rob an ATM inside the business.

Fisher said the woman ran to another business and called 911. After officers arrived, Krischuk fled while armed with a handgun, as an officer commanded him to stop and drop his weapon.

“The officer felt that he had no other option but to continue chasing, giving those commands,” Fisher said. “At which time, he took multiple shots at the suspect who was shot multiple times in the upper body.”

Krischuk was hospitalized after being shot. He was charged with one count of armed robbery and Fisher said further charges are forthcoming. Fisher confirmed that Krischuk was wearing an ankle monitor and had recently been released on bail after a separate armed robbery charge. Charging documents show that Krischuk was driving a vehicle reported stolen when he robbed the spa.

The next day, on Jan. 8, police shot 38-year-old Trevor Stefano after he opened fire on a Government Hill homeowner. Fisher said Stefano fired several different weapons at the house before police arrived.

“There were multiple bullet defects to the house from varying calibers of weapons,” Fisher said. “It's unknown by me how many shots were taken, but there was a significant amount of shots fired at the scene that night.”

Fisher said the homeowner was Stefano’s previous employer.

After police responded to the scene, Stefano allegedly fled around the side of the home. As officers began to contact Stefano, the homeowner walked outside of his house. Fisher said officers told the man to get inside, and Stefano allegedly shot him shortly after. Officers then shot Stefano. He and the homeowner were both hospitalized.

Stefano has been charged with several felonies, including attempted murder and assault. Fisher said additional charges are also expected in Stefano’s case.

Krischuk and Stefano are the first two people to be shot by Anchorage police this year. Last year, Anchorage officers shot eight people, killing five of them.