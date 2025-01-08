Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Anchorage police report second officer-involved shooting in 24 hours

Alaska Public Media | By Chris Klint
Published January 8, 2025 at 8:14 AM AKST
Anchorage police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Hollywood Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Anchorage police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Hollywood Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Anchorage police say an officer-involved shooting took place in Government Hill early Wednesday, marking the second such shooting of 2025 in less than a day.

According to a police statement, the shooting took place on the 700 block of Hollywood Drive shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza had no immediate details on who was shot or what led to the shooting, but said no officers were injured. A news conference on the shooting was set to take place later Wednesday morning.







By 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, police still had had a perimeter around the scene of the shooting. Officers declined to comment on what happened.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers shot and wounded a suspect in a reported armed robbery along West Northern Lights Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Public Safety
Chris Klint
Chris Klint is a web producer and breaking news reporter at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cklint@alaskapublic.org.
