Man shot by police in Government Hill charged with attempted murder

The man shot and wounded Wednesday morning by Anchorage police after he allegedly shot a Government Hill resident has been charged with attempted murder.

Court records show Trevor Stefano, 38, is also charged with two counts each of assault and weapons misconduct in the shooting of a local attorney who police say Stefano once worked for. Police say two officers who witnessed the shooting immediately opened fire on Stefano. Both he and the attorney were critically injured.

Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case held a news conference soon after the shooting, but a charging document against Stefano provides new details about what officers say happened.

According to the charges, police were called at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Hollywood Drive for reports of gunfire. Arriving officers saw a man, later identified as Stefano, using the butt of a pistol to break windows on the back of a home, which a law office is also operated out of. Officers ordered him to drop the gun and he did so, but when police ordered him to give up he ran toward the front of the house, the charges say.

Police at the front of the house saw the homeowner step out of the front door, just before they say Stefano shot him several times using a second pistol he was carrying.

“APD officers returned fire at Trevor,” police said in the charges. “Trevor was struck several times.”

Stefano and the homeowner were taken to a local hospital, where police said they underwent multiple surgeries. A woman inside the home was treated at the scene for a head injury after she said she had been grazed by gunfire.

After the shooting, witnesses told police that Stefano had worked for the victim sometime in 2023. A woman who had also worked for the victim told police she had briefly dated Stefano, but that he had been stalking her after they broke up.

Police say Stefano had been on parole since 2021, after he had been convicted in a 2006 murder.

Another woman told police that Stefano offered her a ride to Government Hill about an hour before the shooting. She said she didn’t know him, but that she saw multiple guns in the vehicle with him.

“During the car ride Trevor made comments about going to ‘a house,’” police said in the charges. “He said, ‘I’m going to shoot this (expletive).’”

After they arrived, the woman said she saw Stefano fire what she thought was a shotgun at the house at least twice.

Investigators found a vehicle owned by Stefano nearby, containing a rifle and a shotgun. They also recovered two pistols from the rear and front of the house. Officers found multiple holes in the home from rounds “most likely fired from a shotgun,” as well as shotgun shell casings outside.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said Friday morning that the shooting suspect was still hospitalized under police observation.