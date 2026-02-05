Remembering Marlene Johnson, a pioneer in the fight for Native rights

Those who knew and loved Marlene Johnson say she was in constant motion, either behind the scenes or on the forefront of the issues that have shaped life for Alaska Natives for more than 60 years.

The Lingít leader died Sunday at the age of 90.

Courtesy of Vera Starbard. / Early family photo.

"People don't realize how different Alaska would be without her, certainly Alaska Native lives," said Vera Starbard, Johnson's granddaughter, known for her poetry and as a screenwriter for television shows Molly of Denali and Alaska Daily.

Starbard says her grandmother sent her a steady stream of job leads, a sign that she found her chosen career to be too quiet and sedentary. Yet it has given Starbard plenty of time to reflect on her grandmother, enough to begin work on a play about how she became a voice for change.

Advocacy for ANCSA

Johnson's role in the passage of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act is one of her biggest legacies. Today, ANCSA remains the nation's largest land claims settlement in history — legislation she helped to steer through Congress during the 1960s and that changed Alaska forever.

It wasn't an easy time to be Alaska Native in politics, or a woman.

"The men had the voice. They were out front, and they were the speakers," Irene Rowan said. "But somehow, Marlene became a voice among all those men. I often wondered, how did she do it?"

Back then, Rowan worked for the federal government and became part of an ANCSA support group called "Alaskans on the Potomac."

As a woman trying to navigate a male-dominated world, Rowan said Johnson was an inspiration.

"She was royalty. People looked up to her. She was rich. She was rich with knowledge and with enthusiasm," she said.

Sealaska Heritage Institute President Rosita Worl, who in those says was another up-and-coming Lingít, also learned from Johnson.

"She exemplified what we know and recognize as a leader, and they don't come along very often," Worl said. "I don't think people thought of her as a woman or a man. They just admired her leadership capabilities."

Breaking barriers

Vera Starbard says she marvels at how her grandmother was able to break through gender and race barriers.

"She always insisted on being taken seriously," Starbard said, "but at the same time, she had to figure out how to maneuver in that world, let her voice be heard, when literally some people would not hear it."

Starbard says people forget that Johnson was a single mom who not only raised six kids, but was also a businesswoman. She co-owned a regional air taxi service in her home village of Hoonah and became one of the first women to lead a Native corporation.

For more than a decade, she served on the Sealaska board. Johnson also helped found many of the educational organizations and non-profits that make up today's social service safety net.

Courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute / Sealaska directors sign the Sealaska articles of incorporation in 1972 with Assistant Secretary of the Interior Harrison Loesch. Pictured L to R: Clarence Jackson, Jon Borbridge, Jr., Marlene Johnson, Harrison Loesch, Dick Kito, Leonard Kato .

A 2009 interview with Dr. Thomas Thornton, an ethnologist at Sealaska Heritage Institute, offers clues about the source of Johnson's passion for public service. Johnson told him about the racism she encountered in Juneau, where her family moved in the late 1940's so she could attend high school.

Courtesy of Vera Starbard, / Marlene Johnson as an elder and a student.

"I shouldn't confess doing anything wrong in my life," Johnson laughed, as she described an ongoing late-night mission that she and her girlfriends carried out.

"A few of us that were considered 'Breeds' would go down the street and rip the signs off the bars, and there were bars all up and down South Franklin Street that aren't there now, that said 'No Coasties. No Indians. No dogs allowed.'"

The path to power

Somewhere along the line, Johnson evolved from an activist into a statesman. And Native corporations, with their growing wealth and resources, became a vehicle for change.

Emil Notti, the first president of the Alaska Federation of Natives, the main group which led the land claims fight, said Johnson overcame the chauvinism of the day through hard work and understanding of the issues.

"She stood on her own, her qualifications," Notti said. "She wasn't put there because she was a woman. She was put there because she was an effective advocate."

Notti says Johnson worked well with different factions of Alaska Natives, a role pivotal to the passage of ANCSA. Notti believes her experience with the Alaska Native Brotherhood honed her skills as a trusted and persuasive negotiator.

Tireless advocacy

Over the years, Notti said, he watched her sphere of influence continue to grow.

Brian Wallace, Sealaska Heritage Institute / Marlene Johnson at Sealaska Heritage Institute's 2013 groundbreaking for the Walter Soboleff Building.

In a 2011 interview with the late journalist Nellie Moore, Johnson mapped out how Alaska Natives could become agents of change.

"Alaska Natives, I don't care where you're from, need to be involved. They need to sit on boards. They need to sit on commissions," she said. "The Alaska Native perspective needs to be heard, that we aren't sitting on a stump doing nothing — that we are just like everybody else," Johnson said. "We have a brain, and we use it. We have muscles, and we use it. And we have respect for each other, and we don't call other people names like they sometimes call us."

Not long before Johnson died, Notti and Willie Hensley, another leader in the claims fight, visited Johnson in Juneau. Notti said that when he realized her time was almost over, he felt a wave of loneliness because there are only about a dozen people still alive who really know the story of ANCSA.

"There are 500 stories. Everybody who was involved has a story. You look at the same event, see it different. You get all kinds of stories. But in there, somewhere, is what really happened," Notti said.

Notti says every momentous historical event spawns a "greatest generation," and ANCSA was one of those that brought out the best in Alaska Natives, who accomplished what many believed was impossible.

As the Northern Lights danced, Marlene Johnson departed

For Rosita Worl, Marlene Johnson was one of those who rose to the occasion and became a force to be reckoned with.

"The night before she left us, we had just spectacular Northern Lights," she said. "That said to me, those are our warriors, ready to embrace this leader in the spirit world."

But for her family, Johnson's exit was more down-to-earth. Vera Starbard says her grandmother, in her last days, was telling jokes — bad ones, at that.

"And she said, 'Boy I better talk more. Those will be my last words," Starbard said. "She was very aware of what was happening and still going to make a joke out of it."

Vera Starbard / Marlene Johnson shows of t-shirt given to her as a joke.

When everybody laughed, Starbard was reminded that it was Johnson's keen sense of humor that was her secret weapon in life. It disarmed her opponents and endeared her supporters.

"It was a massive privilege being Marlene Johnson's granddaughter," she said, "but I miss the woman who made wild strawberry jam really well."

