Are you a furloughed federal worker in Alaska?

Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin is continuing to report on how the ongoing government shutdown is affecting Alaskans. She’s looking to hear from federal employees in Alaska who have been furloughed or are working without pay.

If you’re willing to share your experience, please fill out the form below or contact Liz directly at lruskin@alaskapublic.org.

We’d like to hear how you’re getting by and what this moment means for you. Your perspective will help shed light on how the shutdown is affecting people across Alaska.