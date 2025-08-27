Sealaska announces first woman to lead it as president

Southeast Alaska’s regional Native corporation has announced its new president. Aanshawatk’i Sarah Dybdahl will be the first woman to hold the position since Sealaska’s founding in 1972.

The corporation’s board of directors voted to appoint Dybdahl, according to a press release. She currently directs the Office of the President at the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, and previously led the Huna Heritage Foundation.

In her new role, she will manage Sealaska’s local operations, including its workforce development program.

Board Chair Richard Rinehart said the search for a president took longer than he imagined. But he said Dybdahl’s background in Alaska Native leadership made her a strong candidate.

“We wanted somebody that was going to have a new, fresh perspective, but still be very knowledgeable of where we’re at and what we’re trying to achieve,” Rinehart said. “And I think she has all of that.”

Sealaska changed its leadership structure amid the 2023 departure of Anthony Mallott, who served as both president and CEO. Now, the roles are separate. Terry Downes, the current Sealaska CEO, leads Sealaska’s business investments. Joe Nelson has served as interim president since last year and will continue to serve on Sealaska’s board.

Dybdahl was unavailable for comment Tuesday.

“It is an honor to serve Sealaska and our shareholders,” Dybdahl said in the release. “Growing up in Klawock, I was shaped by the strength of our people and our culture, and I look forward to building on that foundation to create opportunities that uplift our communities for generations to come.”

Dybdahl’s salary is undecided, but Rinehart said it will be “competitive.” She starts next month.

