Tlingit and Haida tight-lipped following abuse allegations against president

The president of the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson, has returned from personal leave following accusations of misconduct that circulated widely online earlier this month.

Tlingit and Haida is Alaska’s largest tribal government. Peterson has been its president since 2014. His personal leave last week coincided with abuse accusations made by his former fiancée that spread broadly on social media.

The tribe’s first Vice President, Ku.seen Jacqueline Pata, informed Tlingit and Haida staff in an email shared with KTOO that the tribe’s executive council was aware of the online accusations. She wrote that the council was taking the matter “very seriously” and initiated a review. Pata served as acting president in Peterson’s absence.

“This process is being handled with care, respect and a strong commitment to fairness for everyone involved,” she wrote. “Our priority is to ensure that all employees are supported and protected in matters relating to their employment and that our policies reflect those protections.”

Last week, tribal spokesperson Dixie Hutchinson said in a written statement that the council “initiated an internal review and confirmed our workplace policies and practices remain sound.”

“In addition, we have engaged independent human resources and employment law experts to assess the Tribe’s existing policies and ensure they reflect best practices, grounded in our tribal values,” she wrote.

Hutchinson did not respond to a question asking whether the review was of Peterson’s alleged conduct or of the tribe’s policies and did not answer any other questions. She did not say whether the tribe’s policies and practices address informal allegations.

As of Tuesday, no official charges have been filed against Peterson, and the tribe has not confirmed whether a formal complaint was made against him.

The tribe’s executive council, which includes the president, is required to adhere to a code of conduct adopted by the tribe.

The code states that members must not engage in “any form of sexual harassment, coercion, or misconduct” and that members are required to self-disclose if they believe their actions fall short of council standards and may negatively impact the perception of the tribe.

The code states that violations may result in disciplinary action, up to and including removal from office.

Following the accusations, some tribal members have asked for more transparency from the tribe. A petition started by local Alaska Native artist and activist Chloey Cavanaugh has gathered nearly 300 signatures. It calls on Tlingit and Haida to hire an independent, trauma-informed investigator to review policy and leadership behavior in light of the accusations.

The executive council’s next regular meeting is on Friday and will be open for public comment.

