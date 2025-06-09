Skagway borough mayor resigns after rift over signing letters

The Skagway Borough Assembly accepted Mayor Sam Bass’ resignation on Thursday. Bass resigned over a matter of conscience, after legislation passed that required his signature on all official documents.

An Assembly member was appointed mayor pro tem to fulfill the mayor’s duties.

There wasn’t much discussion at the Assembly vote Thursday. Mostly, Assembly members and residents thanked Bass for his service.

“I applaud his efforts to speak in a voice that was representative of the entire community,” said resident Lynne Davison. “To many of us, he epitomizes all that is good about our town, tolerance, courtesy, decency, courage and inclusiveness.”

But Bass wasn’t at the meeting to hear the gratitude. And the months leading up to the resignation have sometimes been heated and filled with frustration.

It all started in March, when Bass declined to sign three correspondence letters that the Assembly approved. The letters offered support for local National Park Service employees, expressed concern about tariffs with Canada and reiterated friendship with the Yukon.

Local code requires the mayor’s signature on official documents. But it didn’t specifically list correspondence as official documents. Past mayors have signed correspondence, but Bass wanted the Assembly to sign its own letters. He often spoke about maintaining a separate voice for the mayor.

“I feel like the mayor is not a member of the Assembly,” Bass said. “The mayor is a separate part, executive branch of the government. With that comes special responsibilities and considerations.”

While Bass had some support, the Assembly and many community members who testified felt the mayor was not doing his job.

“You are one governing body,” said Skagway city Mayor Andrew Cremata, back in March. “And I feel like I’m here now two meetings in a row, not talking about things that are really important, important to me, like the port and rockslides. And talking about this governing body acting like a body.”

The Assembly came back with an ordinance that clarified that correspondence was defined as an official document. It also gave the Assembly the option of appointing a mayor pro tem in the event that the mayor was unwilling or unable to perform their duties.

Bass vetoed the ordinance twice. His veto was overturned both times. He resigned after the second veto was rejected.

Vice Mayor Deb Potter currently serves as the mayor pro tem. The Assembly must appoint a new mayor to fill the spot until the next election in the fall. Potter has stated she is not interested in permanently filling the position.