Mat-Su Borough Assembly backs residency for Ukrainian refugees

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly adopted a resolution on Tuesday asking state and federal agencies to provide Ukrainian refugees with a clear pathway for residency.

More than 30 Ukrainian refugees living in the Mat-Su attended the Assembly meeting to thank the borough and express concerns about whether they would be able to stay in the country.

After President Trump’s attempt to revoke humanitarian parole for many migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, many refugees have said they fear their legal status may be targeted next.

Borough data shows that the Mat-Su is home to almost a third of Alaska's more than 900 Ukrainian refugees.

Illia Huryn was one of the first Ukrainians to come to Alaska through the Uniting for Ukraine program. He addressed the Assembly with the assistance of a translator. He said he loves living in the area but wants the borough to speak out on behalf of refugees like himself, as they fear humanitarian parole could be revoked without warning.

“What we’re asking for is to hear from you that we are needed here, that we are needed by you because it is possible that in a short period of time we could be asked to leave,” he said through his translator.

Assembly member Stephanie Nowers said she introduced the resolution because she saw Ukrainian refugees contributing to the community and wanted them to keep living and working in the area.

Following public testimony from four other refugees, the resolution passed unanimously.