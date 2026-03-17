Iditarod dog, Charley, dies outside Elim

A dog in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race died outside the village checkpoint of Elim, according to a statement Tuesday from race officials.

Charley, a 4-year-old on veteran musher Mille Porsild’s team, is the first dog to die in the 2026 race. Elim is about 850 miles into the 1,000-mile race to Nome.

The Iditarod requires dogs to undergo veterinary checks and evaluations before the race starts, including blood tests and an ECG evaluation to check for heart abnormalities. Charley passed all of those, the Iditarod statement said.

“Charley has been flown to Unalakleet where a necropsy will be conducted by a board-certified veterinary pathologist to make every attempt to determine the cause of death,” the Iditarod statement said.

It was Charley’s first season with the team, according to a Facebook post from Porsild in early March. Porsild said Charley’s superpower was the dog’s “adamant over-the-top attitude and drive.”

Race rules say if a dog dies, a musher must voluntarily drop out of the race or will be withdrawn unless the dog died due to an “unpreventable hazard,” like a run-in with a moose.

According to the 2026 rule handbook , that rule is under consideration.

In a separate statement later Tuesday, race officials announced Porsild had scratched from the race in Elim.

A 4-year-old dog died on the trail in the 2025 Iditarod. Veterinarians performed a necropsy but did not determine a cause of death. They discovered the dog, Ventana, was pregnant.

This is Porsild’s seventh Iditarod. She was born and raised in Denmark and now lives in Willow. She finished in the top 10 in four of the six Iditarods she’s raced and was named the 2020 Iditarod’s Rookie of The Year , making her the first woman to earn the award in over a decade, although three other women have won Rookie of the Year since then.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the announcement Tuesday afternoon that Mille Porsild had scratched.