Annual Alaska disease report shows dip in sexually transmitted infections

Cases of sexually transmitted infections declined in Alaska from 2023 to 2024, though as in past years, they continue to dominate the state’s annual infectious disease totals, according to state statistics.

There were 4,712 reported cases of chlamydia, nearly half of which were in Anchorage, according to the annual infectious disease report released by the Alaska Division of Public Health’s epidemiology section. That total declined somewhat, compared to 5,118 reported cases in 2023, according to last year’s infectious disease report.

Gonorrhea cases also declined: The 2024 total was 2,104, compared to the 2023 total of 2,280, according to the report.

Reported cases of syphilis numbers, however, rose from 392 in 2023 to 445 in 2024, according to the report.

Separately, there were seven cases of congenital syphilis in 2024, compared to 10 in 2023. Congenital syphilis – in which the disease is passed from mothers to newborn babies – is particularly dangerous to infants because it can cause deformities, vision problems, hearing loss, developmental delays and possibly death.

Alaska has consistently had some of the nation’s highest rates of gonorrhea and chlamydia, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2023, Alaska had the nation’s highest gonorrhea rate and third-highest chlamydia rate, along with the 11th highest rate of syphilis, according to the CDC.

Nationally, cases of sexually transmitted infections are declining, according to the CDC’s preliminary annual report.

The combined number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis dropped by 9% from 2023 totals, representing the third consecutive year of declines, the report said. But overall cases are 13% higher than a decade ago – and congenital syphilis case numbers have skyrocketed, increasing by nearly seven-fold over the past decade, the CDC report said.

The newly released Alaska infectious disease report reflected an outbreak of pertussis – commonly known as whooping cough – that struck the state last year. In all, there were 614 cases reported in 2024. That compares to 26 in 2023.

The 2024 spike in pertussis peaked in September of that year and then declined. Health officials viewed last year’s push for more vaccinations as successful in helping to bring the outbreak under control.

There were 91 cases of tuberculosis reported in 2024, the report said. Of those, 42 were in Southwest Alaska, the region where the disease has been most prevalent.

Alaska’s annual infectious disease report does not include case numbers for influenza, COVID-19 or respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Those respiratory diseases, with annual case numbers in the thousands, are reported separately in both annual tallies and in an ongoing dashboard maintained by the state Department of Health.

But the report for 2024 does list some diseases rarely seen in Alaska. For example, there were 10 cases of Lyme disease and five cases of malaria reported, though the pathogens for those diseases are not known to exist in Alaska.

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease among people in the U.S. and Alaskans traveling to the Lower 48 might become infected, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. And past reports of malaria in Alaska have been linked to international travel.

