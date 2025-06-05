The Anchorage Weekender: A group bike ride, a truck driver face-off and 6 more local events

The weekend is almost here, and we’ve got you covered.

This is the first edition of Alaska Public Media’s “The Anchorage Weekender,” our round-up of upcoming happenings around town, published every Thursday.

Each week, we’ll highlight a diverse array of events, to help you make the most of your weekend — whether you're into live music, outdoor adventures or something totally unexpected.

From a group bike ride to a truck driver face-off, here are eight things you may want to check out this weekend:

1. Pedal Party: Humpy’s to Turnagain Brewing

Meet some new friends and join Pedal Party Anchorage for their weekly bike ride. This week’s ride begins at Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse at 6 p.m. Thursday and ends at Turnagain Brewing.

2. First Friday and Spenard Jazz Fest at the Anchorage Museum

Visit the Anchorage Museum for free on First Friday , anytime between 6 and 9 p.m. Plus, you can catch the Spenard Jazz Fest outside on the museum lawn from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and inside the atrium from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

3. Anchorage Summer Night Market kickoff

Enjoy local vendors, food and music at the brand new Anchorage Summer Night Market in Town Square Park every Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

4. Special Olympics State Summer Games

Cheer on local athletes as they compete in basketball, powerlifting, aquatics and gymnastics at Dimond High School beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. and running through Sunday evening.

5. Anchorage Garden Club plant sale

Help support the Anchorage Garden Club by stocking up on perennials, vegetables, herbs or information at their annual plant sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3734 W. 35th Ave.

6. 3 Barons Renaissance Fair

Immerse yourself in fantasy, history and fun at the first weekend of Anchorage’s annual Renaissance fair . Bury your treasure and protect your booty because this weekend’s theme is pirates! Join in on the fun at Russian Jack Springs Park. A shuttle to the fair is available from the University of Alaska Anchorage’s west lot.

7. The 2025 Truck Driving Championship

Watch Alaska truckers compete to see who has the best driving and inspection skills to win a spot at the national championships. The competition kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Span Alaska, 6128 Electron Dr.

8. Sunday Fresh Market opening day

Bring the kids and shop for local produce, crafts and more while participating in interactive programs for all ages every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11111 O'Malley Centre Dr.