Search underway for overdue passenger flight bound for Nome with 10 aboard

A ground search has been launched to locate potential wreckage from a Bering Air flight from Unalakleet that failed to arrive in Nome Thursday afternoon, officials said.

“Right now air support is not available because of the weather and icing, so we're doing a ground effort right now,” said Danielle Sem, a spokesperson for tribal non-profit Kawerak.

Flight records indicated that Bering Air flight 455, a Cessna Caravan, was flying at around 1,400 feet when it stopped transmitting its location at around 3:20 p.m. It was scheduled to arrive in Nome at 4:20 p.m.

The Caravan is a mainstay in Bering Air’s fleet and seats up to nine passengers. In a statement, Sem said there were 10 people aboard.

Sem said search parties from Nome and White Mountain have been raised, but said it was too early to confirm any further details.

Norton Sound Health Corporation has announced that it is preparing for a “community medical emergency” after a Bering Air flight from Unalakleet failed to arrive in Nome Thursday afternoon.

Health corporation spokesperson Reba Lean said the hospital is setting up a space for family members in its third floor conference room.

As of 6 p.m., Bering Air could not be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

