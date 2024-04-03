Anchorage school bond passing and public bathroom bond failing in early results

Anchorage voters are so far supporting nearly all of this year's ballot propositions, including a $62 million bond to pay for school projects, according to initial election results posted Tuesday night.

Results show about 52 percent of voters saying yes to the Anchorage School District’s bond package, proposition 1, which includes safety improvements and the rebuilding of Inlet View Elementary School in South Addition. Voters had previously rejected a bond in 2022 that included funding for Inlet View.

Meanwhile, voters are rejecting a $5 million bond to install new public restrooms in the city, with 61 percent of the over 44,000 votes tallied so far against the measure. A bond for cemetery projects is also failing with 55 percent of votes tallied opposed.

Thousands of additional ballots will be counted over the next week.

Here’s how the vote on the rest of the propositions breaks down so far:

Proposition 2 would make the city’s chief medical officer subject to confirmation of the Anchorage Assembly. It’s passing 56 percent to 44 percent.

Proposition 3 is a $47 million bond for roads and storm drainage upgrades. It’s passing 65 percent to 35 percent.

Voters are approving Proposition 4 for over $4 million in various improvements on city trails and at city parks, with 58 percent of ballots in favor.

Proposition 5, a bond for $1.5 million to reconstruct the roof and renovate the heating system at the Anchorage Police Department’s Elmore Station, is passing 59 percent to 41 percent.

About 61 percent of voters are approving Proposition 6 for over $4.5 million to replace ambulances and pay for other transit improvements.

Proposition 9 is a $4 million bond for parking and road improvements at Chugach State Park trailheads. It’s passing 56 percent to 44 percent.

Tuesday night’s vote tally includes the number of ballots received by mail, through a voting center or at a drop box by the end of the day Monday. The municipal clerk’s office said it will continue releasing election results every evening this week.

RELATED:

Initial results show LaFrance with slight lead over Bronson in Anchorage mayoral race

Incumbents lead in Anchorage School Board races