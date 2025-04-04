The potential for a Mount Spurr eruption | Alaska Insight
How should you prepare to protect your health and home for a potential ash cloud over Anchorage?
Mount Spurr near Anchorage is showing signs of unrest, and scientists now say an eruption is more likely than not in the near future. What are the risks to residents of Alaska’s largest city and how should you prepare to protect your health, home and vehicles for a potential ash cloud over Anchorage? Scientists and emergency managers join us on this Alaska Insight.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Dave Schneider - Volcanologist, Alaska Volcano Observatory
- Kari Wiederkehr - Disaster Recovery Coordinator, Anchorage Office of Emergency Management
RELATED:
- The potential for a Mount Spurr eruption | Talk of Alaska
- What to know about Mount Spurr’s likely eruption
- Spurr ashfall could divert flights to Fairbanks. Airport officials say they're ready.
- Anchorage Schools prepare for Mount Spurr eruption
- Resources for emergency preparedness | Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
THIS WEEK'S HEADLINES: