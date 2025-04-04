Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
The potential for a Mount Spurr eruption | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:19 PM AKDT
How should you prepare to protect your health and home for a potential ash cloud over Anchorage?

Mount Spurr near Anchorage is showing signs of unrest, and scientists now say an eruption is more likely than not in the near future. What are the risks to residents of Alaska’s largest city and how should you prepare to protect your health, home and vehicles for a potential ash cloud over Anchorage? Scientists and emergency managers join us on this Alaska Insight.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Dave Schneider - Volcanologist, Alaska Volcano Observatory
  • Kari Wiederkehr - Disaster Recovery Coordinator, Anchorage Office of Emergency Management

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
