Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early wildfire season concerns | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published March 21, 2025 at 3:44 PM AKDT
How are state, local, and federal agencies preparing for an early fire season in Alaska?

What little snow Southcentral Alaska received this winter is melting early in many parts of the state. This has researchers and firefighters concerned that this year’s wildfire season could be big and early. How are state, local, and federal agencies preparing for these concerns, and what can you do to keep yourself and neighbors safe? We discuss it on this Alaska Insight.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Jon Glover - Wildfire Division Chief, Anchorage Fire Department
  • Norm McDonald - Deputy Director of Fire Protection, Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection

RELATED:

THIS WEEK'S HEADLINES:
Alaska Insight
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose