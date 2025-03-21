Early wildfire season concerns | Alaska Insight

What little snow Southcentral Alaska received this winter is melting early in many parts of the state. This has researchers and firefighters concerned that this year’s wildfire season could be big and early. How are state, local, and federal agencies preparing for these concerns, and what can you do to keep yourself and neighbors safe? We discuss it on this Alaska Insight.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Jon Glover - Wildfire Division Chief, Anchorage Fire Department

- Wildfire Division Chief, Anchorage Fire Department Norm McDonald - Deputy Director of Fire Protection, Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection

