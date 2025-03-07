How uncertain federal funds impact local governments and nonprofits | Alaska Insight
We discuss the impacts of frozen federal funding on nonprofits and governments.
The Trump administration’s freezes on funds that support infrastructure, food supplies, renewable energy and other needed services across the state has created instability and confusion for community nonprofits and local governments. On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Laurie Wolf, President and CEO of the Foraker Group, and Nils Andreassen, Executive Director of the Alaska Municipal League, to discuss the impacts of the frozen funding and the uncertainty they bring.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Laurie Wolf - President & CEO, Foraker Group
- Nils Andreassen - Executive Director, Alaska Municipal League
