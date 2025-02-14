Understanding tsunami risk and warnings | Alaska Insight
We learn about the Alaska-based effort to monitor and warn about tsunamis.
Scientists are working to better understand seismic activity in all forms, whether that’s an earthquake, landslide or volcanic eruption. All of these hazards could prompt a tsunami and as extreme weather intensifies, being prepared to respond quickly can help prevent lost lives. On this Alaska Insight, we learn about the Alaska-based effort to monitor tsunamis.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Cindi Preller - Executive Director, Pacific Tsunami Museum
