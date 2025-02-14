Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Understanding tsunami risk and warnings | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published February 14, 2025 at 4:36 PM AKST
We learn about the Alaska-based effort to monitor and warn about tsunamis.

Scientists are working to better understand seismic activity in all forms, whether that’s an earthquake, landslide or volcanic eruption. All of these hazards could prompt a tsunami and as extreme weather intensifies, being prepared to respond quickly can help prevent lost lives. On this Alaska Insight, we learn about the Alaska-based effort to monitor tsunamis.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Cindi Preller - Executive Director, Pacific Tsunami Museum

Alaska Insight
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
