Understanding tsunami risk and warnings | Alaska Insight

Scientists are working to better understand seismic activity in all forms, whether that’s an earthquake, landslide or volcanic eruption. All of these hazards could prompt a tsunami and as extreme weather intensifies, being prepared to respond quickly can help prevent lost lives. On this Alaska Insight, we learn about the Alaska-based effort to monitor tsunamis.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Cindi Preller - Executive Director, Pacific Tsunami Museum

