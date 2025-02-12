Murkowski is a yes on Gabbard and Kennedy — two of Trump’s most controversial nominees

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as President Trump’s director of national intelligence, and she announced that she intends to vote to confirm Robert Kennedy Jr. as secretary of health and human services.

In social media posts explaining her support for Kennedy, Murkowski said she likes his commitment to focus on chronic conditions and on the health of indigenous communities.

“I continue to have concerns about Mr. Kennedy’s views on vaccines and his selective interpretation of scientific studies, which initially caused my misgivings about his nomination,” she wrote .

But, she added, Kennedy has committed “to ensure public access to information and to base vaccine recommendations on data-driven, evidence-based, and medically sound research. These commitments are important to me and, on balance, provide assurance for my vote.”

A lot of eyes are on Murkowski these days because she’s one of the few Senate Republicans who criticizes Trump and she has voted against one of his nominees. Pete Hegseth was confirmed as defense secretary, despite opposition from Republican senators Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell.

McConnell was the only Republican to vote no when the Senate confirmed Gabbard Wednesday on a party line vote of 52 to 48. He cited her “history of alarming lapses in judgment.”

Gabbard has faced criticism for her friendliness toward former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as her refusal to denounce Edward Snowden, who fled the U.S. after revealing volumes of classified data.

Murkowski announced her support for Gabbard Monday. The senator said she still had “concerns about certain positions she has previously taken,” but appreciates her commitment to rein in the scope of her office.

“As she brings independent thinking and necessary oversight to her new role, I am counting on her to ensure the safety and civil liberties of American citizens remain rigorously protected,” Murkowski said in a social media post.

A final vote on Kennedy could come Thursday morning.