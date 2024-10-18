Analyzing Debate for the State: U.S. House | Alaska Insight

The top two candidates for Alaska’s only U.S. House Seat debated three times over three days in mid-October, including in Alaska Public Media’s Debate for the State. How did incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican challenger Nick Begich make their case across these debates, and what do their answers tell us about their potential performance in office?



On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Alaska Public Media Washington D.C. Correspondent Liz Ruskin and Alaska Beacon Political Reporter James Brooks to analyze the candidate answers from Debate for the State.

