Alaska’s foster care shortage | Talk of Alaska

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-

A safe, stable and supportive home is important for helping young people start life off on solid emotional ground, but sudden tragedies, accidents, illness and dysfunction can lead to children needing foster care. It can be hard to find nurturing adults to provide care, especially for kids who need intensive, therapeutic care. A new campaign seeks to raise awareness and recruit new foster care families. We learn more on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Dan Bigley – CEO, Denali Family Services
  • Nathan Deeter – Licensing supervisor, AK Child & Family
  • Kim Swisher – Deputy Director, Alaska Office of Children’s Services

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 10, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

Lori Townsend

Lori Townsend is the chief editor, senior vice president of journalism and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452. Read more about Lori here.

Previous article15 years in, the success of community-based archaeology in Quinhagak is bittersweet
Next articleSleep apnea and Inspire | Line One

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR