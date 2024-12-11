Alaska’s foster care shortage | Talk of Alaska

A safe, stable and supportive home is important for helping young people start life off on solid emotional ground, but sudden tragedies, accidents, illness and dysfunction can lead to children needing foster care. It can be hard to find nurturing adults to provide care, especially for kids who need intensive, therapeutic care. A new campaign seeks to raise awareness and recruit new foster care families. We learn more on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Dan Bigley – CEO, Denali Family Services

Nathan Deeter – Licensing supervisor, AK Child & Family

Kim Swisher – Deputy Director, Alaska Office of Children's Services

