Oil prices are stubbornly low and the state’s budget is in trouble. Alaska Common Ground will hold a day long forum on Alaska’s Fiscal and Economic Future on September 19th. Organizers solicited budget proposals from citizens. They were tasked with filling a $2.5 billion gap for five years. What did they come up with and will a compromise emerge that the majority of Alaskans could support?

Cliff Groh, Alaska Common Ground

Alaska Common Ground Brad Keithley, oil and gas consultant

