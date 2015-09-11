Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska's fiscal and economic future

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published September 11, 2015 at 3:30 PM AKDT
The price of crude oil has toppled during the past year. Photo: screen grab of NASDAQ Brent Crude index.
The price of crude oil has toppled during the past year. Photo: screen grab of NASDAQ Brent Crude index.

Oil prices are stubbornly low and the state’s budget is in trouble. Alaska Common Ground will hold a day long forum on Alaska’s Fiscal and Economic Future on September 19th. Organizers solicited budget proposals from citizens. They were tasked with filling a $2.5 billion gap for five years. What did they come up with and will a compromise emerge that the majority of Alaskans could support?

Download Audio

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Cliff Groh, Alaska Common Ground

  • Brad Keithley, oil and gas consultant

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by emailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend