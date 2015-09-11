Alaska's fiscal and economic future
Oil prices are stubbornly low and the state’s budget is in trouble. Alaska Common Ground will hold a day long forum on Alaska’s Fiscal and Economic Future on September 19th. Organizers solicited budget proposals from citizens. They were tasked with filling a $2.5 billion gap for five years. What did they come up with and will a compromise emerge that the majority of Alaskans could support?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Cliff Groh, Alaska Common Ground
- Brad Keithley, oil and gas consultant
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
