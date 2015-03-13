The role UAF plays in Alaska

With the University of Alaska system anticipating a shortfall of at least $40 million, assessing the importance of its myriad programs and functions has become a key concern. On the next Addressing Alaskans, University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Brian Rogers talks about the role UAF plays in helping to grow Alaska's economy and educate Alaska's workforce amid staggering budget cuts.

Brian Rogers, chancellor, University of Alaska Fairbanks

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, March 17, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 17, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Monday, February 9, at the Egan Center

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



