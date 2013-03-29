This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to nature writer, Gary Paul Nabhan's keynote address recorded at the 2013 Alaska Botanical Gardenannual spring conference. In his talk entitled, "Traditional Foods at Risk in Salmon Nation: Threatened Wild & Cultivated Plants," Nabhan details how we can save at risk plants, underlining the important of diverse food systems.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, April 2, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, April 2, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: March 8, 2013 at the Millennium Alaskan Hotel in Anchorage

SPEAKER: Gary Paul Nabhan, nature writer

HOST: Alaska Botanical Garden

EVENT: 2013 Alaska Botanical Gardenannual spring conference



