Addressing Alaskans

    News
    Ballot Measure 1: The Salmon Initiative - Beyond the Rhetoric
    Ammon Swenson
    This week we have “Ballot Measure 1: The Salmon Initiative - Beyond the Rhetoric.” This debate was presented by Alaska Common Ground and features representatives from both sides of the issue discussing if Alaska needs stricter regulations for fish and wildlife habitats.Thanks for listening!
  • Addressing Alaskans
    The 55th anniversary of the March on Washington: I Have a Dream
    Ammon Swenson
    It’s been 55 years since the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. The University of Alaska Anchorage Black Student Union organized an event celebrating the historic moment with speakers, performances, and multimedia presentations. This episode features selections from the program.Thanks for listening!
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Prevention: A fireside chat with the U.S. Surgeon General
    Ammon Swenson
    A conversation on the role of primary prevention for improving the health of our communities: local, state, and national perspectives.Thanks for listening!
  • A map of Arctic shipping routes, including the Northern Sea Route over Russia. Maersk is about to test that route with a cargo ship for the first time. (Public Domain photo courtesy the Arctic Council)
    Addressing Alaskans
    Ice Race - Who will be active in the changing Arctic landscape?
    Ammon Swenson
    A distinguished panel discussion with Rear Admiral (RET) Lars Saunes, Chief Liasion Michael Hjorth, Deputy Chief Hreinn Pálsson, and US State Department Jon Harrison.Thanks for listening!
  • Addressing Alaskans
    The 2018 3-Year Outlook Report
    Ammon Swenson
    This week we have the 2018 3-year Outlook Report for Anchorage, presented by Anchorage Economic Development Corporation. Thanks for listening!
  • Addressing Alaskans
    U.S.-Russia Relations: Back to Cold?
    Eric Bork
    On previous episodes of this program we’ve heard a lot about how, in the past, Alaska and Russia helped to melt the 'Ice Curtain'. That was an important time in US and Russian relations. Things are a little different today though, and this program asks the question “Are we headed back to the cold?”Thanks for listening!
  • Addressing Alaskans
    2018 mayoral candidates & ballot propositions
    Eric Bork
    This week on Addressing Alaskans, we continue our coverage of the Anchorage's upcoming elections. We're hearing from mayoral candidates and we'll also cover different ballot propositions, and information on the city's first-ever vote by mail. Join us to hear about the issues that matter most to Anchorage voters.Thanks for listening!
  • Addressing Alaskans
    The 2018 Mayoral Candidate Forum
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, March, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. On the program this week we’ll be hearing the 2018 Mayoral Race Candidate Forum. 8 of the 9 candidates wishing to be mayor of the Anchorage Municipality were in attendance. You’ll hear their answers to some questions about many of Anchorage’s upcoming ballot proposals, as well as questions from each other.LISTEN HERE
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Advice from the Alaskan Consular Corp.
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, March 12 at 2pm. On the program this week we get to learn about the Alaskan Consular Corps. We’ll answer some questions like “who are consuls?” “why do we have them in Alaska?” and “what do they do?” This was a panel discussion featuring some very experienced consuls sharing with us what their jobs entail and what to expect when traveling to their home countries.LISTEN HERE
  • Addressing Alaskans
    The Iditarod National Historic Trail
    Eric Bork
    KSKA Tuesday, March. 6 2018, at 2:00 p.m. This show is all about the Iditarod National Historic Trail. This isn’t your average Iditarod dog mushing show though, this is also a celebration. 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the national trail system, which includes the Iditarod trail. The Iditarod Trail is the only winter trail in the National Trails System and the only Congressionally-designated National Historic Trail in Alaska.LISTEN HERE
