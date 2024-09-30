-
This week we have "Ballot Measure 1: The Salmon Initiative - Beyond the Rhetoric." This debate was presented by Alaska Common Ground and features representatives from both sides of the issue discussing if Alaska needs stricter regulations for fish and wildlife habitats.
It's been 55 years since the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech. The University of Alaska Anchorage Black Student Union organized an event celebrating the historic moment with speakers, performances, and multimedia presentations. This episode features selections from the program.
A conversation on the role of primary prevention for improving the health of our communities: local, state, and national perspectives.
A distinguished panel discussion with Rear Admiral (RET) Lars Saunes, Chief Liasion Michael Hjorth, Deputy Chief Hreinn Pálsson, and US State Department Jon Harrison.
This week we have the 2018 3-year Outlook Report for Anchorage, presented by Anchorage Economic Development Corporation.
On previous episodes of this program we've heard a lot about how, in the past, Alaska and Russia helped to melt the 'Ice Curtain'. That was an important time in US and Russian relations. Things are a little different today though, and this program asks the question "Are we headed back to the cold?"
This week on Addressing Alaskans, we continue our coverage of the Anchorage's upcoming elections. We're hearing from mayoral candidates and we'll also cover different ballot propositions, and information on the city's first-ever vote by mail. Join us to hear about the issues that matter most to Anchorage voters.
KSKA: Tuesday, March, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. On the program this week we'll be hearing the 2018 Mayoral Race Candidate Forum. 8 of the 9 candidates wishing to be mayor of the Anchorage Municipality were in attendance. You'll hear their answers to some questions about many of Anchorage's upcoming ballot proposals, as well as questions from each other.
KSKA: Tuesday, March 12 at 2pm. On the program this week we get to learn about the Alaskan Consular Corps. We'll answer some questions like "who are consuls?" "why do we have them in Alaska?" and "what do they do?" This was a panel discussion featuring some very experienced consuls sharing with us what their jobs entail and what to expect when traveling to their home countries.
KSKA Tuesday, March. 6 2018, at 2:00 p.m. This show is all about the Iditarod National Historic Trail. This isn't your average Iditarod dog mushing show though, this is also a celebration. 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the national trail system, which includes the Iditarod trail. The Iditarod Trail is the only winter trail in the National Trails System and the only Congressionally-designated National Historic Trail in Alaska.