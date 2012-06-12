Angling for Controversy

No where else but Alaska do you get the opportunity to catch world class salmon. Eight of the ten top ten world class salmon that are caught on rod and reel come from the Kenai River. This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to Ricky Gease, executive director Kenai River Sportfishing Association talk about the economic impacts, management and future of sport fishing in Alaska.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, June 14, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Thursday May 17, 2012 at Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center

SPEAKER: Ricky Gease, executive director Kenai River Sportfishing Association

HOST: Alaska Resource Development Council





