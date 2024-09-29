-
No where else but Alaska do you get the opportunity to catch world class salmon. Eight of the ten top ten world class salmon that are caught on rod and reel come from the Kenai River. This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to Ricky Gease, executive director Kenai River Sportfishing Association talk about the economic impacts, management and future of sport fishing in Alaska.
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb49620000Landowners who have property along the Matanuska River have the U.S. Geological Survey to thank for new information detailing the places most prone to erosion. A new report maps where the river is likely to do damage. And that could help the Matanuska Sustina Borough determine where future erosion may occur. USGS: Geomorphology and Bank Erosion of the Matanuska River, Southcentral Alaska
The fall chum run on the Yukon River has surpassed expectations with a return in excess of average. State Management biologist Jeff Estensen says the run is approaching 900 thousand fish, better than the 700 thousand average for this point in the season.
Alaska State Troopers are reporting the pilot as 23-year-old Gerald Richardson Minock. They say he was the only one on board when the boat turned upside down sometime Tuesday night or, more likely, early Wednesday morning.
Erosion along the Copper River has forced the state Transportation Department to shut down the Copper River Highway out of Cordova.
The conflict between the state and federal government over National Park Service law enforcement on the Yukon River dates back to a regulatory change in 1996. At a forum on jurisdiction over navigable waters, held in Fairbanks Monday, State Attorney General John Burns cited the policy change as the root of recent tensions between the state and the Park Service.
The Kenai River Sportsfising Association is raising the alarm about the late run of Kenai River King Salmon again. Saturday they urged the Fish and Game department to reconsider its Sockeye set-net opening at the river's mouth because an estimate by the Association shows the escapement goal for the Kings will not be reached.
It’s looking like escapement of Yukon River king salmon into Canada will not meet objectives. Alaska Department of Fish and Game Yukon River summer season manager Steve Hayes says Chinook passage measured near the Alaska Canada border at Eagle is below the season goal.
There was a casualty in Tuesday's Sockeye Salmon dipnetting frenzy on the Kenai River. Edwin Ruff, 71, listed as a summer resident, fell into the river near the bridge.
What must have been the peak of the Sockeye run passed the Fish and Game department's sonar on Sunday - a one-day record peak of 230,600 fish.