The Anchorage Weekender: Pottery, parties, a potluck and 4 more local events

April showers bring May flowers and pose the question: How is it May already? There are plenty of things to do this spring, and the Anchorage Weekender rounded up seven events in the city.

1. Pottery Sale

Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., University of Alaska Anchorage

Peruse and purchase handmade ceramic pieces by UAA students, including bowls, cups, jars, block prints, magnets and more. The event is in the Gordon Hartlieb Building, near Cuddy Hall and the Automotive and Diesel Technology building.

2. First Friday

Friday night, various locations



Here’s a full map of First Friday events in the city.

3. Athabascan Fiddlers Dance & Potluck

Friday, 7 to 11 p.m., The Nave (3502 Spenard Rd.)

This is the final gathering before the event takes a summer hiatus. Bring a dish to share if you can, but no alcohol – this is a sober event. It’s an all-ages evening packed with community connection, dancing and music. There is a $10 requested donation or pay-what-you-can. Youth 17 and under get in free.

4. Garden Party

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alaska Mill and Feed (1501 E. First Ave.)

You don’t need to have a green thumb to celebrate the gardening season . Experts will be on-site to answer all plant-related questions. Attendees can enjoy free hot dogs and herbal mocktails, along with pot decorating for the kids. Plus, you can plant your own herb garden to take home for $30.

5. Bike Blessing

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dimond Center

Kick off the start of the motorcycle-riding season with dozens of vendors, food and moto-related demonstrations. If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to ride a motorcycle, there'll be a chance to test it out alongside the Motorcycle Safety Foundation . There will also be a group prayer to pray for a safe and smooth riding season.

6. Citywide Cleanup

Saturday, noon to 3 p.m., Westchester Lagoon

As the snow has melted off, all sorts of things are popping up.Anchorage’s annual cleanup technically starts on Saturday at Westchester Lagoon, but you can take part by beautifying your local streets, parks and trails through the end of May (or anytime, really). Pick up the signature bright orange bag at the kickoff or one of these locations.

Participants can upload a photo of themselves picking up trash in the city for a chance to win a prize.

7. Birding 101

Sunday, 2 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center

Alaska is known as a birding hotspot. Join naturalist Stacy Flagg for an introductory presentation on birding and learn about the feathered friends of Chugach State Park, followed by a short hike.