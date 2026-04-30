The Anchorage Weekender: Pottery, parties, a potluck and 4 more local events
April showers bring May flowers and pose the question: How is it May already? There are plenty of things to do this spring, and the Anchorage Weekender rounded up seven events in the city.
1. Pottery Sale
Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., University of Alaska Anchorage
Peruse and purchase handmade ceramic pieces by UAA students, including bowls, cups, jars, block prints, magnets and more. The event is in the Gordon Hartlieb Building, near Cuddy Hall and the Automotive and Diesel Technology building.
2. First Friday
Friday night, various locations
- International Gallery of Contemporary Art (427 D St.): Three new exhibitions are on display with an event from 5-8 p.m. including artists from Anchorage, Fairbanks and McCarthy. Various mediums comprise the show, covering a range of themes, from emotional transformations and change, to the passage of time.
- Cabin Fever (412 G St.): An Indigenous family of artists will display their creations from 5-8 p.m. Owners of Camai Co., Autumn and Dawn Randazzo are featured alongside Inupiaq carver Shawn Seetomona, who specializes in inlaid jewelry made of baleen and ivory.
- Turnagain Ceramics (1343 G St.): Erin Cockreham and Jasmine Woodland’s creations are on display, and you can check them out from 6-8 p.m. While you’re there, try the pottery wheel as part of the monthly community throw.
- Visit Anchorage (546 Fourth Ave.): Hope Studios is featured at the log cabin at the corner of F Street and Fourth Avenue from 4-7 p.m.
- Anchorage Museum: Get into the museum for free from 6 to 9 p.m. This month’s event includes gallery talks on climate, culture, the Cold War and Alaska animals. Plus, graduating high school students can Indigenize their graduation regalia with artist Joni Spiess at the Seed Lab from 6 to 8 p.m.
Here’s a full map of First Friday events in the city.
3. Athabascan Fiddlers Dance & Potluck
Friday, 7 to 11 p.m., The Nave (3502 Spenard Rd.)
This is the final gathering before the event takes a summer hiatus. Bring a dish to share if you can, but no alcohol – this is a sober event. It’s an all-ages evening packed with community connection, dancing and music. There is a $10 requested donation or pay-what-you-can. Youth 17 and under get in free.
4. Garden Party
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alaska Mill and Feed (1501 E. First Ave.)
You don’t need to have a green thumb to celebrate the gardening season. Experts will be on-site to answer all plant-related questions. Attendees can enjoy free hot dogs and herbal mocktails, along with pot decorating for the kids. Plus, you can plant your own herb garden to take home for $30.
5. Bike Blessing
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dimond Center
Kick off the start of the motorcycle-riding season with dozens of vendors, food and moto-related demonstrations. If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to ride a motorcycle, there'll be a chance to test it out alongside the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. There will also be a group prayer to pray for a safe and smooth riding season.
6. Citywide Cleanup
Saturday, noon to 3 p.m., Westchester Lagoon
As the snow has melted off, all sorts of things are popping up.Anchorage’s annual cleanup technically starts on Saturday at Westchester Lagoon, but you can take part by beautifying your local streets, parks and trails through the end of May (or anytime, really). Pick up the signature bright orange bag at the kickoff or one of these locations.
Participants can upload a photo of themselves picking up trash in the city for a chance to win a prize.
7. Birding 101
Sunday, 2 p.m., Eagle River Nature Center
Alaska is known as a birding hotspot. Join naturalist Stacy Flagg for an introductory presentation on birding and learn about the feathered friends of Chugach State Park, followed by a short hike.
Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.