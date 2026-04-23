The Anchorage Weekender: Slush Cup, Comic Con, poop pick-up party and 4 more local events

It’ll be a wet weekend, but that doesn’t mean you need to stay indoors. From a Korean food bazaar to a fandom gathering, the Anchorage Weekender has you covered with seven things to do in the city this weekend.

Alyeska Resort If you want to compete in Slush Cup, you'll need to enter the costume contest on Friday. There are 50 spots up for grabs.

1. Spring Carnival and Slush Cup

All weekend, Alyeska Resort

Alyeska is celebrating its 49th Spring Carnival with the theme “The Last Frontier.”

Slush Cup is an annual event where costumed participants ski or snowboard down a hill before attempting to skim across a manmade pond. To participate, you have to compete in a Costume Contest on Friday at the Sitzmark from 6 to 8 p.m. Organizers say costumes must be PG-13, and judging is based on creativity and dance moves. It’s $50 to compete, and contestants must be 16 and older.

On Saturday at noon, stroll through the vendor village and grab a beverage at the beer garden. At 3 p.m., gather your goofy group for the “Idiot Swim” in the Slush Cup pool. Watch the Slush Cup water-skimmers from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday is Family Funday. There are various events to choose from, including Alaska-inspired games, dog mushing and tug of war.

Andy Frasco and the U.N. (the band, not the multinational, global organization) will play shows Friday and Saturday at the Sitzmark starting at 10 p.m. The shows are open to those 21 and older. Tickets are $40.

2. Korean Food Bazaar

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Andrew Kim Parish (7206 Lake Otis Pkwy.)

Enjoy authentic Korean food made from scratch, including homestyle savory and sweet dishes. Organizers ask that you bring cash to purchase food.

3. Arctic Comic Con

All weekend, Dena’ina Center

The convention’s schedule is packed , with gaming, cosplay events, celebrity meet-and-greets and more. This all-ages gathering celebrates the shared love of all things pop culture. Whether you’re a newcomer or a die-hard fan, all are invited to join a weekend full of fandom. There will be more than 200 vendors, along with a food truck carnival. Single and multi-day tickets are available.

4. Sing Along Brunch

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, Ginger (425 W. 5th Ave.)

Sing the hits of famous female singers – including Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion – while sipping champagne cocktails and feasting on a brunch buffet. This event supports the Girl Scouts of Alaska, it’s $75 to attend and is open to those 21 and older.

5. Pet Vaccine Clinic

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Animal Care and Control (4711 Elmore Rd.)

This event offers affordable vaccines, microchipping and dog licensing for your furry friends. You can call Animal Care and Control in advance to register your pet, but walk-ins are also welcome from 1 to 3 p.m.

6. Scoop the Poop

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., University Lake and Conners Bog

Be a responsible pet parent and pick up leftover dog poop at the city’s parks. All supplies will be provided, organizers just ask you to bring a can-do attitude. They’re also looking for volunteers to help with things like transporting equipment and handing out supplies.

7. A Joyful Finale

Saturday and Sunday, Performing Arts Center

More than 250 musicians will gather to sing Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, which organizers describe as a powerful tribute to hope, humanity and human spirit. The Alaska Chamber Singers will join West High’s concert choir and other top notch singers. The shows are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $29.50.