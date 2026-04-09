The Anchorage Weekender: ‘Dino-Day,' home improvement workshops and 5 other local events

Does the sunny weather make you want to get out? The Anchorage Weekender rounded up seven things to do in the city, including a reptile and critter expo, an cultural exhibit unveiling and a community baby shower.

1. Local library happenings

Various days and times

Enjoy “Dino Day” with dinosaur-themed activities and crafts and check out a book about dinosaurs at the Z.J. Loussac Library (3600 Denali St.) on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A giant tyrannosaurus rex skeleton will be stomping around at the prehistoric event.

At the Muldoon Library (1251 Muldoon Rd.), seniors can get one-on-one help with navigating community resources, technology and more Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stick around for a wildlife safety presentation by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game from 2 to 3 p.m.

Tax Day falls on Wednesday, April 15, and you can get free help at the library in Eagle River (23002 Business Blvd.) on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 211 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space is available.

There’s a community baby shower on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. back at the Loussac Library. Celebrate expecting parents and their babies’ upcoming births at this free event. You’ll meet other parents-to-be and connect with local resources. Register in advance to receive a gift bag.

2. Spring Celebration concerts

Various days and times

Hear musical works from anime – such as Sailor Moon, Demon Slayer, Neon Genesis Evangelion and more – at The Nave in Spenard on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This free event is open to all ages. Arrive early to secure a seat.

The Anchorage Community Concert Band’s show on Sunday at the Performing Arts Center includes “Fanfare for the Common Man,” iconic melodies and Americana pieces. No tickets are required for this event, but seats are first come, first served. The show is free and starts at 4 p.m.

Hear the John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet Sunday at Anchorage Lutheran Church (1420 N St.). The show will feature music from Alaskan composers and performers. The ensemble’s sound features a blend of steel drum, jazz guitars, funky bass and vocals. The group will be joined by vocalist Jessica de Silva.

John Damberg The John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet will perform on Sunday at the Anchorage Lutheran Church.

3. Exhibit opening

Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Alaska Native Heritage Center (8800 Heritage Center Dr.)

Celebrate the opening of new exhibitions in the Hall of Cultures while honoring the dedication, collaboration and partnerships that made them possible. Curators and experts will be onsite throughout the event to answer questions.

Organizers say the exhibits honor the resilience, artistry and living histories of Alaska’s First Peoples. Plus, guests can enjoy light refreshments and food while they explore. This event is free.

4. Kids Business Fair

Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m., The Workshop (1120 Huffman Rd.)

Support local Alaskan youth entrepreneurs by shopping for unique, handmade items at this annual event . Admission is free, but organizers ask that you bring cash to purchase from vendors.

5. Reptile and Exotics Expo

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Arctic Rec Center (4855 Arctic Blvd.)

This family-friendly event is for anyone who’s fascinated by exotic critters. Learn about different animals and reptiles and meet local breeders, vets and suppliers. There are also arts and crafts, food and more.

6. Anchorage Home Show

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Alaska Airlines Center

Various experts – including builders, designers, painters – will set up at this one-stop shop for all things home-related. There are also workshops throughout the weekend, from learning to build an energy-efficient home to Gardening 101. General admission is $10 and youth 17 and younger get in for free.

The first 100 women will also receive a pink toolkit. The first 100 groups will receive a two-gallon bucket. Parking is free.

7. A New Chapters Kick-off