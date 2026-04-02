The Anchorage Weekender: First Friday, local markets and 5 more local events

The sun is shining and the snow is melting. We’ve rounded up 7 ways to get out and welcome spring.

1. First Friday highlights:

Indra Arriaga Delgado’s “I, Molt”

Friday, 5 p.m., Alaska Pacific University

Explore new and old identities with Indra Arriaga Delgado’s first solo exhibition in over a decade. “I, Molt” features three large paintings asking the questions of where we have been and where we are going. Her piece "Te soñé con todo mi ser " (I dreamt you with all my Being) is a 30-foot watercolor in progress for 10 years. While the installation will reveal the work to the public, Delgado will also be seeing the completed work in its entirety for the first time.

“The Little Theatre That Could and Did” book release

Friday, 5 to 9 p.m., Cyrano’s Art Gallery

Join Cyrano’s Theatre Company’s founder Sandy Harper for a look back at the history of the beloved institution. There will be a book launch party and signing for “The Little Theatre That Could and Did” in the Cyrano’s Art Gallery.

Forrest Leo Presents: “The Venus Project, Vol. 1” Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Akela Space

Sandro Botticelli’s 1485 painting “The Birth of Venus” shows the goddess arriving on shore in a giant seashell, chastily covering her naked body with her hands. Forrest Leo’s “The Venus Project” is an on-going series of photos of people all over the world posing nude a la Botticelli’s Venus. Leo’s portraits are shot remotely over the phone in intimate yet bold displays of human beauty and diversity.

2. Build Your Tri Kit NightFriday, 6 to 8 p.m., Skinny Raven Downtown

Are you a woman planning on racing in a triathlon this year or in the future? Head to Skinny Raven on Friday for tips on building your race kit, how to make race transitions, bra fittings and more. Get to know and learn from your fellow athletes and enter to win a raffle for a shopping spree.

3. Bach’s Voice: From the Sublime to the RidiculousFriday, 7:30 p.m., UAA Recital HallJoin the University of Alaska Anchorage Early Music Ensemble, the University Singers and the Anchorage Concert Chorale for a celebration of the many sides to Johann Sabastian Bach . From “Komm, Jesu Komm” to the “Coffee Cantata,” Bach-lovers and newcomers alike will find something to enjoy.

4. Local Markets:

Support local businesses and makers by checking out locally made and handcrafted items from dozens of vendors at these weekend markets: Alaska Crafted Spring Market

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Midtown Mall

Kincaid Market

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kincaid Chalet

5. Bunny Hop Easter Dance Party for KidsSaturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dust off your dancing shoes, grab the kids and head to the Midtown Mall on Saturday for a family-friendly party . Get an early start on Easter with a live DJ, photo egg hunt, temporary tattoos, local crafts and photos with the Easter Bunny.

6. The Beat of Us: Alaska Celebrates World Drummers DaySaturday, 4 p.m., Alaska Native Heritage CenterGet into the rhythm and celebrate World Drummers Day with world-renowned bucket drummer Jared “Choclatt” Crawford. He’s in Alaska working directly with Anchorage students, cultural drum groups and community members in workshops across Anchorage and Mat-Su. The Saturday event is a culmination of that work, with a family-friendly performance featuring Crawford, local drum groups and others finding unity in the beat.

The event is free with a suggested donation of $15 or $25.

7. Easter Egg Hunt and Kids Activities

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Alyeska Resort

Make Sunday an Easter to remember and head out to Girdwood for good times with the whole family . Kids 2 to 12 can look for thousands of eggs dropped by the Easter Bunny in the hotel courtyard. The free event will also include a petting zoo, crafts, photos, a buffet and Easter services hosted by Girdwood Chapel. RSVP to the buffet here .